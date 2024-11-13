Entropy Technologies LP Lowers Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,999 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOYA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,067,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,094,000 after acquiring an additional 644,216 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,525,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,822 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1,020.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,368,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,773 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,055,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,234,000 after buying an additional 248,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 29.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 651,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,376,000 after buying an additional 148,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Voya Financial news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $58,594.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VOYA opened at $83.32 on Wednesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.11 and a 52-week high of $84.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Voya Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Voya Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

View Our Latest Report on Voya Financial

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.