Entropy Technologies LP Invests $1.57 Million in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,782 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 105.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $584,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,825,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,844,000 after acquiring an additional 66,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $65.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.739 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

