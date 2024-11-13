Entropy Technologies LP Has $2.62 Million Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,462 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in United Airlines by 59.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.94.

United Airlines Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UAL stock opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $89.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.42.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,744. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,407,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,565.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,744. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

