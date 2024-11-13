Entropy Technologies LP Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,515 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ADM opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.73. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

