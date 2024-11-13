Entropy Technologies LP Grows Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 619.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,803 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,854 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 118.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 40.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,724. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,264,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,724. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 119,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $6,405,744.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,776.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of LVS stock opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

