Entropy Technologies LP Acquires 2,700 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 649.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group
In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total transaction of $1,323,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,457,269.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $563,962.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,158.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total value of $1,323,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,457,269.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,958 shares of company stock worth $5,230,528. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TransMedics Group Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $91.41 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.83 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.45 and a 200 day moving average of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.33.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
