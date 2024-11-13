Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.91 and last traded at $51.91, with a volume of 25817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.90.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $158.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $85,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,695.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 31.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

