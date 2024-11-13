Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) SVP Sells $84,392.42 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) SVP Rodney Clemente sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $84,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,722.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Rodney Clemente also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 7th, Rodney Clemente sold 19,618 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $392,360.00.
- On Monday, October 28th, Rodney Clemente sold 6,505 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $116,959.90.
Energy Recovery Stock Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ ERII traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 255,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,482. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 1.22. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $20.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter worth $15,237,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth about $3,774,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 201,770 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,238,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,533,000 after acquiring an additional 153,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,372,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.
