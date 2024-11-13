Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.310-0.325 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $253.6 million-$256.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.9 million. Endava also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.460-1.521 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Endava from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Endava from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.21.

Endava Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Endava has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $81.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $28.53.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). Endava had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.65 million. Research analysts predict that Endava will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

