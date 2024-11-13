Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $293,000 Stock Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

ICSH opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2233 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

