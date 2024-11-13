Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.06 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.5% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

