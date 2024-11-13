Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 986 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

VOOV stock opened at $194.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.14. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.18 and a fifty-two week high of $196.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

