Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $84.79 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 951,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $84,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

