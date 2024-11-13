Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $721.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,372,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $721,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.18. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $47.63.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

