Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $126.77 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,317,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 57,269 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $126,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,815,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,477,831,000 after buying an additional 1,449,730 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,417,958,000 after buying an additional 425,438 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,473,252,000 after buying an additional 293,482 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,953,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $988,290,000 after buying an additional 102,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.11 and its 200-day moving average is $96.73. The stock has a market cap of $183.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.14.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

