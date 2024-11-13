Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $1.51 Billion Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,623,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 793,333 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,513,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 23,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 142.7% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 163,325 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,061,000 after acquiring an additional 105,565 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 114,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.89.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

