Empower Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,614 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $69,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Twilio by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $120,712.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,328 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,236.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $119,084.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,431.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $120,712.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,236.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,749,556 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Twilio from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

TWLO opened at $96.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $98.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.48.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

