Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys 32,324 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,781,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,324 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $150,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 43,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 305.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,004 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 65.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,274,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,297,000 after buying an additional 1,292,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

NEE opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $152.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.33.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

