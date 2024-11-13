Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5275 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.
Emerson Electric has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 68 years. Emerson Electric has a payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $6.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.
Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $128.42 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $85.91 and a 1 year high of $130.30. The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
