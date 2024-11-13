Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5275 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Emerson Electric has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 68 years. Emerson Electric has a payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $6.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $128.42 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $85.91 and a 1 year high of $130.30. The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on EMR

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.