Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 139,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,388,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 697,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,797,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,008.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $818.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $893.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $870.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $561.65 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $777.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.