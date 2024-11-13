Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02), Zacks reports.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 12.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 347,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,282. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.54.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

