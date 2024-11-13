Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Elbit Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $241.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.51. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $175.30 and a one year high of $241.30.
Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Elbit Systems will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Company Profile
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.
