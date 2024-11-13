Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a growth of 351.0% from the October 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EOI stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $20.48. 73,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,757. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.1338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 857.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

