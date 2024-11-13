Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 23.9% annually over the last three years. Easterly Government Properties has a payout ratio of 504.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.1%.
Easterly Government Properties Price Performance
DEA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.14. 225,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,340. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $14.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.
View Our Latest Research Report on DEA
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Easterly Government Properties
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.