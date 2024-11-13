Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance
NASDAQ:EBMT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.04. 20,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $136.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.52. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $17.65.
Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 171,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 62,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.
Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Bancorp Montana
- About the Markup Calculator
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.