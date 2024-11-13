Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBMT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.04. 20,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $136.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.52. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $17.65.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $110,230.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,582.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 7,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $105,300.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,139 shares in the company, valued at $873,064.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 6,705 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $110,230.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,582.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,784 shares of company stock valued at $239,401 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 171,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 62,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

