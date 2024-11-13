Draganfly (DPRO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 303.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,845.76%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. On average, analysts expect Draganfly to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Draganfly stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. The company has a market cap of $4.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.24. Draganfly has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $15.97.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Draganfly in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Draganfly from $0.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.

