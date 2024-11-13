Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.54. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.