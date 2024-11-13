Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Shares Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 4,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 5,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $364.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 49.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

