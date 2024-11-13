Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

DIV opened at C$3.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$502.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.84. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of C$2.52 and a 52-week high of C$3.09.

Several brokerages have commented on DIV. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Diversified Royalty to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Ventum Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on Diversified Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diversified Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.80.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

