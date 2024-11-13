Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 3,123 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Dillon & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Generac by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $190.32 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $195.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Generac

Insider Activity

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $585,069.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,282.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $5,372,133.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,051,789.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $585,069.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,282.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,268 shares of company stock worth $7,584,853 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.