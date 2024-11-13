Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $202.00 at Truist Financial

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $168.00 to $202.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DLR. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

DLR opened at $180.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $126.87 and a twelve month high of $193.88. The company has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 151.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.92.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 410.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

