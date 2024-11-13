Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $118.04 and last traded at $118.04, with a volume of 77201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Diageo
Diageo Stock Down 0.7 %
Institutional Trading of Diageo
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 777.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.