Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $118.04 and last traded at $118.04, with a volume of 77201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.68.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 777.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

