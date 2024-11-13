Desjardins Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Bsr Reit Earnings

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research report issued on Sunday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.49.

HOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Bsr Reit to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial lowered Bsr Reit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Bsr Reit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

