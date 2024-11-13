Desjardins Has Pessimistic Outlook of Capreit Q4 Earnings

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Capreit in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Desjardins also issued estimates for Capreit’s FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit has a twelve month low of C$20.71 and a twelve month high of C$50.88.

Capreit Dividend Announcement

About Capreit

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

