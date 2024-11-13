dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at TD Securities

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s previous close.

DNTL has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.00.

dentalcorp stock traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 73,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.70, a P/E/G ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.26. dentalcorp has a one year low of C$5.34 and a one year high of C$10.50.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

