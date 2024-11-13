Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Director Sells $1,578,780.00 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 9,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $1,578,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,988 shares in the company, valued at $7,891,794.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Deckers Outdoor Price Performance
Shares of DECK stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $177.64. 1,590,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,050. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.72 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.17 and its 200 day moving average is $65.90.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $204.17 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.
