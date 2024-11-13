DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 800.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 2,335.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 286,550.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the first quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in DaVita by 29.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Price Performance

DaVita stock opened at $158.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $84.64 and a one year high of $168.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,431,136.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,299,008.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,431,136.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,299,008.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $9,928,336.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at $17,286,243.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,625 shares of company stock worth $26,238,297 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

