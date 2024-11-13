Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 172.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 19.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 31.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $1,000,110.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,808.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $1,000,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,808.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 15,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $1,900,156.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,449 shares in the company, valued at $55,143,068.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,186 shares of company stock valued at $39,962,314 in the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.96.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock opened at $123.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.10. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.80 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.46.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

