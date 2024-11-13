Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 27737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Danimer Scientific from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Danimer Scientific Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 75,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 30,398 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 58.1% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 81,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Further Reading

