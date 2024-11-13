Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Down 77.4% in October

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the October 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Daiwa Securities Group Price Performance

DSEEY traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. Daiwa Securities Group has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $8.49.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

