DA Davidson Predicts Inter Parfums Q4 Earnings

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Inter Parfums in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2025 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 2.2 %

Inter Parfums stock opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.16. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $108.39 and a 12 month high of $156.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 83.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $188,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.