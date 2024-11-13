DA Davidson Has Positive Outlook for HBAN FY2025 Earnings

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HBAN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 558,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,615,217.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 19.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 30,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 20,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

