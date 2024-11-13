D Orazio & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 0.8% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded down $6.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $559.10. 300,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,204. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

