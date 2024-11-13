D Orazio & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RELX traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.07. The company had a trading volume of 400,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,201. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RELX. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

