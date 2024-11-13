D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,975 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,638,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,173,405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8,267.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,181,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,940,056 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 81.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,069,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 414.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 7,371,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31,975.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,259,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275,992 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DB. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

DB stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,759. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.