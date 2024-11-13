D Orazio & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,659 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 630.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1,493.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,946,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,121,689. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VOD shares. UBS Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VOD

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.