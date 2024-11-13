D Orazio & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,351 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 55,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 94,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,106. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

