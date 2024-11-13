CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.650-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $297.0 million-$303.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.6 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.850-2.960 EPS.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
