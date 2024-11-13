CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.850-2.960 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.0 million-$989.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.5 million. CyberArk Software also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.650-0.750 EPS.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $300.76 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $181.11 and a 52 week high of $308.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

