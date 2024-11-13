CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $316.39 and last traded at $305.95, with a volume of 346382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $300.76.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.91 and a 200-day moving average of $265.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 457,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,528,000 after buying an additional 45,799 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

